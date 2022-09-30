Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 54,730 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,730 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.08% of Unilever worth $92,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $188,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 1.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.71 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

