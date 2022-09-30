Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 3,145 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.49% of PGT Innovations worth $64,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.3 %

PGTI stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.