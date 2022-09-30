Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 290,900 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 290,900 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $134,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 199,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 711,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

