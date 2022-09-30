Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632,691 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $302,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 238,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 233,756 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

