Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500,384 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.12% of Medtronic worth $142,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2,189.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

