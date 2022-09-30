Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 153,721 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,721 shares during the period. Woodward comprises 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.79% of Woodward worth $162,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.