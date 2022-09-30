Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $124,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $336,090,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $113.28 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

