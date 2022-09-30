Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 5.82% of Hanesbrands worth $208,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
