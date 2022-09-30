Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,680 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.91% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $79,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $223.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $243.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

