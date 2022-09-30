Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 7.62% of American Woodmark worth $56,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Woodmark by 41.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $76.36.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

