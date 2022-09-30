Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.80% of Ingredion worth $105,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

