Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.29% of Omnicom Group worth $169,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.