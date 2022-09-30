Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 7,195,851 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 5.82% of Hanesbrands worth $208,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.23 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

