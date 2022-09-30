Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 58.0% in September

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,247. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Further Reading

