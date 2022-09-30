Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 58.0% in September

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,247. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Further Reading

