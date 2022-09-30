Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 58.0% in September

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Context Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,247. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $10.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
