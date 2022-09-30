ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $648,000.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $648,000.00 and $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007915 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

