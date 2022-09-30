Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

