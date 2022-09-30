Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Concentrix stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.67. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,159 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $13,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 311.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
