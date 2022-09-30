Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Concentrix stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.67. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 539,596 shares of company stock worth $67,582,829 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,159 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $13,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 311.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

