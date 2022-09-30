Concentrix Co. (CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 8th

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Concentrix Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,596 shares of company stock worth $67,582,829. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Concentrix by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 99,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.