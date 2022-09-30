Concentrix Co. (CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 8th

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Concentrix Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,596 shares of company stock worth $67,582,829. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Concentrix by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 99,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

