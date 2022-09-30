Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.88

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 648090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Compute Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPUH. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

