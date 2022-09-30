Comparing INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) & TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) and TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares INNOVATE and TechPrecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INNOVATE -15.14% -61.21% -3.64% TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INNOVATE and TechPrecision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INNOVATE $1.21 billion 0.05 -$227.50 million ($3.18) -0.22 TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.42 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -22.43

Analyst Recommendations

TechPrecision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INNOVATE. TechPrecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INNOVATE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for INNOVATE and TechPrecision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INNOVATE 0 0 0 0 N/A TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of INNOVATE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of TechPrecision shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of INNOVATE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

INNOVATE has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechPrecision has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. The company also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipe, water storage tanks, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and other customized products. In addition, it offers integrated solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, heavy equipment installation, and facility services; and steel and rebar detailing, and BIM modeling and management services, as well as equipment used in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and pipeline industries. Further, the company develops products for early osteoarthritis of the knee, and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. Additionally, it operates over-the-air broadcasting stations and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

