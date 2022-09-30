Comparing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptiv and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.40 $590.00 million $0.42 191.55 Adient $13.68 billion 0.20 $1.11 billion $8.28 3.48

Adient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aptiv. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.0% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 1.10% 6.01% 2.69% Adient 6.00% -2.41% -0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aptiv and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 1 15 0 2.82 Adient 1 4 3 0 2.25

Aptiv currently has a consensus target price of $148.32, indicating a potential upside of 84.36%. Adient has a consensus target price of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Aptiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Adient.

Summary

Aptiv beats Adient on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.