Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 6.2% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40. 298,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,492,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 413,946 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $1,626,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

