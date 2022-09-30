Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 393,423 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

