Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,985,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 134,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,201. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

