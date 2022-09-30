Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 41,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,855. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

