Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Charles Cherington Purchases 17,900 Shares

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $33,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles Cherington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington acquired 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $20,280.00.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Down 14.8 %

Comera Life Sciences stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 206,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,719. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

About Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.