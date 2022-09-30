Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 91,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 60,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 103,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 852,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,316,348. The firm has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

