Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.02

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.02 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.