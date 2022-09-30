CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One CoinMerge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoinMerge has a market capitalization of $31,550.00 and $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinMerge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinMerge

CoinMerge was first traded on July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinMerge’s official website is www.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMerge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinMerge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

