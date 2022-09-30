Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $66.02. 115,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,154,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

Specifically, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,061.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,834 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

