Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading 2% Higher

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.31 and last traded at $136.31. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
