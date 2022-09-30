CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.69

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.69 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 109821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.59%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

