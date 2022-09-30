CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of CML opened at GBX 386 ($4.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 8.63. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5,628.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 389.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 378.77.

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $4.00. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Further Reading

