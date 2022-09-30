CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Up 0.2%

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.68). 346,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 494,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital cut CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.53 million and a P/E ratio of 864.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Insider Activity

CMC Markets Company Profile

In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($362.64). Insiders purchased 1,047 shares of company stock worth $263,253 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.