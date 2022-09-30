Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.28). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.11), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares changing hands.
Clipper Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 837 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 846.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £869.17 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70.
About Clipper Logistics
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
