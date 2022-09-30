Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $410,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 33,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

