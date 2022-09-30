Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,684 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.70. 12,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

