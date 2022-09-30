Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $61.67. 3,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

