Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

LAZR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 199,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

