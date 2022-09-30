Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $228.80. 38,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average is $243.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

