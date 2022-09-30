ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

