ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 86.2% in September

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

CTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.48. 39,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.62 per share, with a total value of $69,152.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,346 shares in the company, valued at $485,240.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 24,312 shares of company stock valued at $756,437 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.