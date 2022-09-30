Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FDX opened at $152.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

