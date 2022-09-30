Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

