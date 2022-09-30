Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $96.27 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $95.36 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.