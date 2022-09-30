Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.44 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average of $241.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

