Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of PVH opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

