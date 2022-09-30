Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

