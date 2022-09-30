Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

