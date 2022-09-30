Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $436,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.96 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

